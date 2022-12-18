WATCH: Montiel wins shootout for Messi & Argentina after thrilling World Cup final clash with France

Argentina are World Cup winners again, with Gonzalo Montiel netting the decisive spot-kick in their penalty shootout victory over France.

Albiceleste threw away leads

Spot-kicks required in Qatar

South Americans hold their nerve

WHAT HAPPENED? A thrilling contest in Qatar went all the way after a 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria put the Albiceleste on their way, before their talismanic captain netted again in extra-time, but Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick for Les Bleus. Emiliano Martinez was the hero again for Argentina in a shootout, as he forced two misses from France, and Montiel smashed home the winning effort.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez saved from Kingsley Coman, while Aurelien Tchouameni fired his effort wide of the target, and Argentina held their nerve to convert all four of their spot-kicks.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina have won their first World Cup since 1986, when Diego Maradona skippered them to glory, with Messi handed the perfect send-off in his final international appearance.