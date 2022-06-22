Watch: Mane absolutely destroys Bayern in 2014 friendly clash - so why did they reject chance to sign him for just €20m?

The Senegal international has registered on the recruitment radar in Bavaria for some time, and a deal with the Reds is now being pushed through

Sadio Mane has been undergoing a medical at Bayern Munich ahead of his proposed move from Liverpool, with the German giants finally getting their man having previously passed up the opportunity to do a deal at around €20 million (£17m/$21m) back in 2014.

They are set to pay more than double that asking price some eight years on, with it having been revealed that a €41m (£35m/$43m) transfer package is taking the talented 30-year-old forward from Anfield to the Allianz Arena.

That deal is in the process of being pushed through, with a highly-rated Senegal international preparing to bid farewell to Merseyside after six productive seasons that delivered Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.

Watch: Mane destroys Bayern in 2014 friendly clash

Is Mane signing for Bayern Munich?

Ahead of a move to the Bundesliga champions, Mane was pictured arriving in Munich on Tuesday to undergo physical examinations.

A formal announcement is expected from Bayern and Liverpool imminently.

Why did Bayern snub chance to sign Mane in 2014?

Bayern are delighted to be closing in on a deal for Mane as he has figured prominently on their recruitment radar for some time.

A move was first considered back in 2014, after seeing him star against them for Red Bull Salzburg in a friendly encounter, with former technical director Michael Reschke telling GOAL and SPOX of a protracted pursuit: “After his appearance in a friendly game in January, Mane was definitely in the focus of FC Bayern. I also believe that his agent actively offered him to us.

“However, we already had two top wingers in Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, which is why our priorities on the transfer market lay in other positions. Paying a fee of over 20 million euros for a certainly highly-talented player but who would have to wait behind two regular starters in his position did not make sense.”

So farewell Sadio Mane. A brilliant footballer, top-class person and one of the best signings Liverpool ever made.



A winner, and an absolute hero, for club and for country.



Good luck in Munich.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/h8A0xpyexQ — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) June 22, 2022

He added: “Mane was an absolute scouting priority for us the following summer. However, his move to Southampton on the last day of the transfer window took him off the market for us.

“When it comes to transfers from England, there are completely different dimensions. We watched him constantly throughout my time at FC Bayern. Pep Guardiola always liked him.

“With his dynamism and tempo, Mane already had extraordinary potential back then. However, he was still a bit too wild at first.

“He didn't move to a big club in the end, but to Southampton. This shows that the absolute top clubs didn't believe in him to take this step up to the top at that time.”

Sadio Mane has landed in Germany for his Bayern Munich medical 🔜 pic.twitter.com/YJyjkdmr62 — GOAL (@goal) June 21, 2022

Will Mane be a success at Bayern?

Mane will bring plenty of pedigree with him to Bayern and, having previously turned out in Austria, should have no problem adjusting to the demands of new surroundings.

He is walking away from Liverpool with six trophy wins to his name, while also helping Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory earlier this year.

A share of the Premier League Golden Boot was claimed back in 2018-19, while the target was found by a consistent performer on 120 occasions for Liverpool across a total of 269 appearances in all competitions.

He is considered to be quite a coup for Bayern, despite their standing in the world game, with Reschke adding on a notable addition: “I didn't expect that he would really leave Liverpool. Under Klopp he was an absolute top performer and extremely successful.”

