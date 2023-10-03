WATCH: Classic Man Utd! Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund combine for brilliant opener against Galatasaray before former Red Devil Wilfried Zaha hits back just six minutes later

- Hojlund gives United the lead
- Zaha equalises six minutes later
- Red Devils drawing with Galatasaray
WHAT HAPPENED? United looked to have rebounded well from their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at the weekend when Rashford and Hojlund combined beautifully to put the Red Devils ahead in the 17th minute for the £72 million ($87m) signing's second Champions League goal in two matches. Their lead was short-lived, however, as former United winger Zaha equalised six minutes later with a looping strike that evaded goalkeeper Andre Onana.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United need to win this game to boost their hopes of getting out of their Champions League group after they lost their first match 4-3 to Bayern Munich. After this game, they face Copenhagen - another match where they will target picking up the three points.
WHAT NEXT? After this contest, United take on Brentford on Saturday, whereas the Turkish side lock horns with Antalyaspor.