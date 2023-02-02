WATCH: Man Utd legend Roy Keane asks Ten Hag for 'complimentary tickets' to League Cup final

- United beat Forest to progress to final
- Will face Newcastle United at Wembley
- Keane asked for two tickets from Ten Hag
WHAT HAPPENED? Riding high on Anthony Martial and Fred's second-half goals against Nottingham Forest in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final, the Red Devils secured a 5-0 aggregate win to set up a date with Newcastle United in the final on February 26 at Wembley. Former United captain Keane was on punditry duty for Sky Sports pitchside and had a special request for Ten Hag when the manager took part in a post-match interview. Keane said: "Do you have any spare tickets for the final? Just two, two complimentary tickets?"
The Dutch tactician immediately obliged as he replied with a smile: "I can. I think so Roy. No problem."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have become only the second club in League Cup history to qualify for at least 10 finals, with Liverpool leading the way on 13 appearances. The Red Devils have won five and lost four in their last nine attempts.
WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's troops will now shift their focus to the Premier League as they are set to take on Crystal Palace next on Saturday.