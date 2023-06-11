Ederson shaved off a reporter's moustache and then removed his goatee on Live TV after Manchester City won the Champions League.

Ederson shaves off reporter's mustache

Removes his goatee on Live TV

Man City won maiden Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Ederson apparently wagered a bet before the final and after winning their maiden Champions League title while giving an interview to a reporter from TNT Sports, the Brazilian goalkeeper took up an electric shaver and started trimming the reporter's mustache before having his goatee removed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riding on Rodri's 68th-minute goal, Manchester City beat Inter to win the Champions League title for the first time in the club's history and also became the second English club after rivals Manchester United to win the treble.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Manchester City stars will now head out for a well-deserved holiday. They are scheduled to tour Asia for pre-season this time and will play their opening match of the tour against Atletico Madrid on July 30 in South Korea.