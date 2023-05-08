WATCH: Luciano Spalletti gets his own Napoli shirt as he becomes the oldest coach to win Serie A: ‘Clearly Naples is the city of miracles’

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti was handed a customised Napoli shirt with his face on it during the club's Scudetto celebrations.

Spalletti gifted special edition Napoli shirt

Oldest manager to win Serie A

Naples the city of miracles'

WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli celebrated their third Serie A title win at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after beating Fiorentina 1-0 in a league clash on Sunday. Luciano Spalletti, who became the oldest manager (64) to win a league title in Italy, was handed over a special edition Napoli shirt with his face on it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During the title celebrations, Spalletti, while addressing the fans, said, "Clearly Naples really is the city of miracles because if you managed to get me to win a title, anything can happen! If we could transform the love in this stadium into electricity, we could light up every single arena in Serie A."

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The newly crowned champions will be next seen in action on Sunday when they face Monza in Serie A.