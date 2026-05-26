Where to watch Sweden in the 2026 FIFA World Cup today? TV channels and online live streams





To watch games outside of their original country of broadcast, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network, such as ExpressVPN.

How do I use a VPN?

1. Sign up for a reliable one like ExpressVPN, NordVPN or Surfshark and install the app on your device.

2. Connect to a server located in the country where your preferred streaming platform is.

3. Log in and watch. Find the live stream, and hit play.

Things to bear in mind:

1. Skip free VPNs. They lack the speed and unblocking capabilities needed for live sport.

2. If you are using a computer, open an "Incognito" or "Private" browser so the streaming site cannot read your old cookies.

3. Bypassing geo-blocks violates some streaming platforms' Terms of Service.

In Sweden, the tournament's broadcasting rights are shared between the public service broadcaster SVT and commercial network TV4. For this opening fixture, fans can watch the coverage live and free-to-air on television via SVT, with a complimentary digital live stream available nationwide through the SVT Play platform. Meanwhile, in Tunisia, the primary broadcasting rights are held by beIN SPORTS, which serves as the exclusive tournament home across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The match will air live on its dedicated beIN SPORTS MAX channels, with online access available via beIN CONNECT, alongside local free-to-air coverage provided on television by Télévision Tunisienne (El Wataniya 1).

What is Sweden's next FIFA World Cup 2026 game?

The opening group stage match for Sweden in the 2026 FIFA World Cup featuring Sweden vs Tunisia will take place at the iconic Monterrey Stadium. Because this is Blågult's highly anticipated tournament opener against a tough African opponent, it will be widely available on both free-to-air and premium platforms.

Detail Information Opponent Tunisia Date Sunday, June 14, 2026 Kick-Off Time 8:00 PM (Local) / 3:00 AM (BST, June 15) Stadium Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA) City Guadalupe, Monterrey, Mexico

Worldwide 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcasters

What broadcaster is showing the FIFA World Cup football in Sweden?

Fans looking to catch every moment of Sweden's World Cup campaign, tune in via SVT and TV4.

Best VPNs and free streams to watch Sweden at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

To watch the Sweden National Team, you essentially want to "virtually" relocate yourself to a country that offers a free or preferred broadcast. Here is how to do it:

Choose a High-Speed VPN: Top recommendations for 2026 include ExpressVPN, NordVPN and Surfshark Install the App: Download the VPN software onto your device (Laptop, Phone, or Smart TV) Connect to a Strategic Server Open the Streaming Service: Navigate to the broadcaster's website or app. Start the Match: Search for "FIFA World Cup" and enjoy the Sweden game live!

The Traveler's Choice: Streaming with Saily eSIM

Saily is a travel eSIM service (developed by the experts at Nord Security) that allows you to download a digital data plan directly to your phone. It is particularly useful for the 2026 World Cup because it ensures you have the high-speed bandwidth required for a lag-free 4K or HD live stream.