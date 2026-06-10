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World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Group J Table





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Who are Austria's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J opponents?

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off (Local Time) Jun 16 Jordan San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California 9:00 PM PDT Jun 22 Argentina Dallas Stadium, Texas 12:00 PM CDT Jun 27 Algeria Kansas City Stadium, Missouri 9:00 PM CDT

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 in Austria?

In Austria, the broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are shared completely on free-to-air television between the public broadcaster ORF and the commercial network ServusTV. Continuing their successful sports broadcasting partnership from previous major tournaments, the two networks will split the expanded 104-match schedule evenly, with each broadcasting 52 games live. This cooperative arrangement ensures that every single minute of the tournament remains free and accessible to Austrian sports fans across the country without the requirement of a paid cable or satellite subscription.

As part of this sub-licensing agreement, the public broadcaster ORF retains the exclusive rights to showcase both the tournament's opening match and the grand final. When it comes to the Austrian national team's specific fixtures in Group J, the distribution is split across the group stage; ORF will air the first and third matches (against Jordan and Algeria), while ServusTV will exclusively broadcast the high-profile second group match against Argentina. Furthermore, both stations will evenly divide the business end of the tournament, with each network airing four round of 16 matches, two quarter-finals, and one semi-final fixture.

For viewers who prefer to watch the tournament digitally on mobile devices, laptops, or smart TVs, comprehensive live coverage and on-demand content will be available through the networks' respective online hubs. Fans can access ORF's allocated package of games live and for free via the ORF ON streaming platform. Meanwhile, ServusTV will provide high-definition streaming, alternate tactical feeds, and full match highlights through its own dedicated app, ServusTV On.

Austria's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Twenty-eight years after their last appearance at the global finals in France, Austria are finally back on football's biggest stage. Das Team are entering a promising new era, seamlessly blending the veteran leadership of iconic mainstays like David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer, and all-time leading goalscorer Marko Arnautović with a dynamic, hungry new generation. For the passionate Austrian fanbase, this return to the World Cup is more than just a qualification; it is the culmination of a massive tactical and cultural renaissance aimed at reclaiming their status as one of Europe's most formidable and entertaining heavyweights.

Their journey to North America was defined by a gritty, drama-drenched qualifying campaign. Securing their berth in spectacular fashion on a grandstand final matchday in Vienna, Austria fought through a highly competitive European preliminary group that featured a dominant five-match winning streak. The ultimate hero of this run was forward Michael Gregoritsch, whose clutch form culminated in a historic 77th-minute equalizer against Bosnia and Herzegovina, bundling the ball home to send the capital into absolute chaos and mathematically seal their ticket. Under the brilliant guidance of master tactician Ralf Rangnick, who took the reins in 2022, Austria navigated the qualification cycle with a profound sense of unity and collective belief, transforming the squad into an intensely driven footballing family.

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Tactically, Rangnick, who is globally revered as "The Professor" for his monumental influence on modern football strategies, has implemented an uncompromising system heavily reliant on proactive Gegenpressing and relentless physical intensity. Recognizing the supreme tactical discipline and exhausting work rates of core anchors like Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer, and Marcel Sabitzer, Rangnick prefers a flexible setup that builds through a 4-2-3-1 formation but morphs into a devastating 3-1-6 overload in the attacking third. While his aggressive, high-pressing philosophy has been masterfully effective at suffocating opponents and winning the hearts of fans, it will be thoroughly tested on the global stage. The manager will need to ensure his physically punishing system holds up over the course of a dense tournament schedule, avoiding the trap of becoming defensively exposed or burnt out when attempting to suppress the elite, world-class attacking units they are guaranteed to face in Group J.

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