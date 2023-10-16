WATCH: Lionel Messi trains! Argentina captain racing against time to start Tuesday for Argentina against Peru in World Cup qualifying

Argentina are waiting anxiously to see if Lionel Messi will be fit to face Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Messi battling injury

Was only a substitute against Paraguay

Trains with squad on Monday

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's fitness remains in doubt ahead of Argentina's clash with Peru in Lima. The forward has missed a chunk of games at Inter Miami due to a leg injury and did not start Argentina's 1-0 win over Paraguay last time out. Messi did come off the bench in the win and has been training ahead of the game with Peru, offering Argentina optimism that he could be fit to start on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manager Lionel Scaloni would obviously love to have Messi back in his starting line-up but told reporters no decision has yet been made on whether the Inter Miami star will start.

"Leo (Messi) is fine, he has been adding minutes of training. We will make the decision tomorrow," he said.

WHAT NEXT? All eyes will be on the game on Tuesday to see if Messi plays and maintains the stellar form he's shown since arriving in MLS from PSG. The Argentine is then due to return to Miami for the team's final two games of the season against Charlotte FC.