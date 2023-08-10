WATCH: Unseen footage shows Lionel Messi sneakily moving ball to create better angle for his latest free-kick goal as Taylor Twellman reacts with GOAT hashtag

Lionel Messi was caught repositioning the ball in the lead-up to his free-kick goal against FC Dallas, earning praise from Taylor Twellman.

Messi scored two in Inter Miami's latest win

Legend moved the ball slightly for a free-kick

Former USMNT player Twellman loved it

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's Inter Miami were facing Dallas in a Leagues Cup round-of-16 clash and they were awarded a free-kick not far from goal. The Argentine duly stepped up and slotted the set piece into the back of the net, but previously unseen camera footage shows the Argentine sneakily moving the ball a few inches in order to get a better position to shoot at goal. The move prompted former USMNT international Taylor Twellman, who has not been shy in commenting on all things Messi following his move to Miami, reacted with a GOAT hashtag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami went on to win the game on penalties after normal time finished in a pulsating 4-4 draw. Messi's side will now face Charlotte in the quarter-final of the competition, which has delayed the former PSG star's MLS debut.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The legendary Argentine has hit the ground running since his move to the U.S., scoring seven goals in just four games. Indeed, he is already the fourth highest scored in Inter Miami history.