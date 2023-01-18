WATCH: Leeds' Gnonto channels Di Canio with sublime first-minute volley against Cardiff in FA Cup

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto scored a stunning first-minute volley against Cardiff in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Goal came from kick-off

Technique reminiscent of Di Canio

Gnonto breaking out as Leeds star

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old registered his second senior goal for Leeds to give his side an early 1-0 advantage - and it was a beautiful finish. He went on to score the team's third goal of the match in the 36th minute.

Gnonto moved to Elland Road last summer from Zurich and is considered a top prospect in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The style of strike brought to mind the famous volley Paulo Di Canio scored in 2000, shown below.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? After completing their FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday, Leeds will host Brentford on Sunday.