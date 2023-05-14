Arsenal's Leandro Trossard gifted his former team Brighton a vital goal as the Gunners were beaten 3-0 at the Emirates on Sunday.

Trossard gave ball away in own half

Undav went on to score Brighton's second

Arsenal suffer crucial blow to title hopes

WHAT HAPPENED? A reckless move from Trossard in the middle of Arsenal's half saw the ball bounce off of Pascal Gross and into the path of Deniz Undav, who chipped over Aaron Ramsdale for Brighton's second goal of the game. Pervis Estupinan then went on to make it 3-0 to the visitors as Arsenal capitulated on home soil in a crucial result in the Premier League title race.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's latest upset sees them fall four points behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. The Gunners have two games left to play, while City have a game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's team have failed to win five of their last seven games in the Premier League - losing two and drawing three.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners play their penultimate game of the season next Saturday when they meet Nottingham Forest. City will be crowned champions if Arsenal lose that matchup, or if they beat Chelsea next Sunday.