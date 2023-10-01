WATCH: Lauren James opens 2023-24 WSL account for Chelsea with beautifully executed volley - after escaping red card calls for incident evoking memories of infamous World Cup kick-out

Lauren James scored a beautiful volley to open her Chelsea account for the season, although she was perhaps lucky to still be on the pitch.

James scores in Chelsea opener

Involved in first-half incident

Reminiscent of World Cup stamp

WHAT HAPPENED? James calmly volleyed home from a Niamh Charles cross to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old enjoyed a superb 2022-23 campaign that saw her earn a place in England's World Cup squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, James was perhaps a tad fortunate to still be on the pitch. In the first half, she appeared to catch Spurs' Olga Ahtinen in the face with a wayward boot as both players lay on the ground, leading to calls for a red card from fans on social media. The incident evoked memories of James' infamous sending-off during England's World Cup last-16 tie against Nigeria for stamping on an opponent.

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES?: The Chelsea star went unpunished by the match officials, and there was no VAR in operation. Unless she is retrospectively punished then she will feature when Chelsea travel to Manchester City on Sunday, October 8.