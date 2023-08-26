WATCH: Kylian Mbappe does it again! PSG star scores twice as Luis Enrique's men go 3-0 up against Lens

Kylian Mbappe scored his second and third goals of the season to hand Paris Saint-Germain a 3-0 lead over Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Mbappe scored a stunner to double PSG's lead

Striker followed up with a second

Asensio broke the deadlock for PSG

WHAT HAPPENED? The French star exchanged a quick give-and-go with Lucas Hernandez in the 52nd minute of the match before launching a piledriver from the edge of the box as the ball entered the goal through the top corner.

Towards the end of the game, he struck again to make it 3-0 and put the win beyond doubt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe doubled Paris Saint-Germain's lead after former Real Madrid star Marco Asensio handed them the lead in the 45th minute. This was Mbappe's second consecutive goal of the season after he had scored in the club's 1-1 draw against Toulouse in their last game. His other goal takes his tally up to three in two matches, underlining his importance to the team after a dramatic summer filled with acrimony and speculation about his future.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Luis Enrique's side will be next seen in action on September 3 when they face Lyon in a league clash.