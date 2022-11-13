News Matches
WATCH: Humiliation for Iwobi as angry Everton fans throw his shirt back at him after Nigeria star had gifted it to supporters

James Hunsley
1:51 AM MYT 13/11/2022
Alex Iwobi's gift to the travelling Everton fans was thrown back in his face following a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.
  • Everton crashed to 3-0 loss
  • Defeat their seventh already this season
  • Everton fans reacted by rejecting Iwobi's shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Jaidon Anthony were enough to down a lacklustre Everton side, a performance which visibly angered the Everton faithful. Supporters refused to accept the shirt offered by Iwobi at the full-time whistle, instead throwing it back onto the pitch at the Vitality Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat at Bournemouth was Everton's second Premier League loss on the bounce, and their seventh in the league all season. Frank Lampard's side currently sit in 17th place, just a point off Nottingham Forest in the relegation zone, as pressure continues to build on the ex-England player.

WHAT NEXT FOR EVERTON? After three losses from their last three games in all competitions before the World Cup, Lampard will be hoping to utilise the international break to his advantage. They will look to come back refreshed when they take on Wolves on Boxing Day.

