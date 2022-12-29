WATCH: Guardiola boots bottle into Leeds dugout in surprise show of frustration from Man City boss

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his side leading by a healthy two-goal margin, Guardiola was visibly upset by City's lack of killer instinct in the attacking third. However, a brace from Erling Haaland and a first-half effort from Rodri ultimately gave City the three points, and they have now reduced the gap to Arsenal to five points in the race for the title.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The reigning Premier League champions will return to action on Saturday against Everton at the Etihad Stadium.