- Stadium announcer belts out Higuain's name
- Crowd belt it back
- Argentine legend announced retirement today
WHAT HAPPENED? After Higuain scored a goal for Napoli in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund in 2013, stadium announcer Decibel Bellini made sure everyone in Naples knew he had done so. Just listen to that. "GON-ZA-LO!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentine legend Higuain has announced his retirement today after a stellar career which included featuring for clubs such as Juventus, Napoli, Chelsea and Real Madrid. He scored over 300 goals at club level, while bagging 31 for his country in 75 appearances.