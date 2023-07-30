WATCH: Four goals in three! Darwin Nunez ready to fire for Liverpool as £64m striker scores again in pre-season clash with Leicester

Chris Burton
Darwin Nunez Liverpool 2023Getty
LiverpoolD. NúñezLiverpool vs Leicester CityClub FriendliesPremier League

Darwin Nunez appears ready to fire for Liverpool in 2023-24, with the Uruguayan striker making it four goals in three pre-season appearances.

  • Frontman signed for big money in 2022
  • Missed a number of chances in debut campaign
  • Has been catching the eye in pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American frontman completed a £64 million ($82m) transfer to Anfield in the summer of 2022. The 24-year-old caught the eye with his pace and power, but was only able to register 15 goals through 42 appearances - with some big chances squandered along the way. More is expected of him this season now that he is fully adjusted to life in England, with Nunez’s performances in a series of friendly dates suggesting that he is ready to sparkle for Liverpool and become as prolific as Premier League rival Erling Haaland.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez’s latest strike for Liverpool came in a friendly date with Leicester at the Singapore National Stadium during a trip to Asia. Diogo Jota’s shot from a tight angle could only be parried by Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, with Nunez reacting quickest at the back post to rifle home from close range.

WHAT NEXT? Nunez previously bagged a brace in Liverpool’s 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth and was also on target in a meeting with Karlsruher, with Jurgen Klopp’s side counting down the days to a 2023-24 Premier League season opener away at Chelsea on August 13.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

219132 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 85556Jude Bellingham
  • 22864Christopher Nkunku
  • 16197Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 18149Mason Mount
  • 9788Sandro Tonali
  • 26518Other
219132 Votes