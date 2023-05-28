WATCH: Flamengo & Cruzeiro support Vinicius Jr in racism fight by sitting down for first 36 seconds of Brazilian Serie A clash - as Real Madrid star's first club also wear his name on their kit

Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Cruzeiro showed their support for Vinicius Junior by sitting down during their Serie A clash on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? After emerging from the tunnel in t-shirts with a message against racism, the players from both sides and the match officials sat down for the first 36 seconds of the 1-1 draw in a show of solidarity for the former Flamengo player following the abuse he received in La Liga last week.

Flamengo also had the message "All with Vinicius Jr" printed on their jerseys throughout the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The support for the Brazilian winger comes in the wake of the racist abuse hurled at him during Madrid's clash at Valencia in La Liga last week. The 22-year-old subsequently took to social media to argue that La Liga "belongs to racists" and fired back at the division's president Javier Tebas after he criticised the winger for his reaction.

The Flamengo and Cruzeiro players are the latest in the football world to give their backing to Vinicius in his fight against racism in La Liga, as the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Brazil icon Ronaldo all stood by him with messages on social media.

WHAT NEXT FOR VINICIUS? The attacker will likely be in action again on June 4 when Madrid finish off the season with a game against Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu.