Federico Bernaredeschi's move from Juventus to Toronto FC was seen as the deal of the season for the Canadians and the Italian is proving them right.

Bernardeschi scores direct from corner

Third goal in six games

Helped Toronto in a 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Bernardeschi has already helped Toronto FC out with four goal contributions in six games so far and on Sunday night he scored a spectacular 'Olimpico' goal against Charlotte in the sixth minute. The former Juventus man took a left-footed corner on the right of Charlotte's goal and managed to slot the ball into the opposite corner of the goal over the helpless George Marks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Unfortunately for the Italian, his goal, in the end, did not help Toronto's bid for three points as the game ended with a 2-2 draw as the Canadian outfit dropped a two-goal lead in the second half.

WHAT NEXT? Toronto will be hopeful that Bernardeschi's wonderful form can continue as the Canadians travel to Nashville next weekend in a bid to enter the top eight in the Eastern Conference.