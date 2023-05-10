WATCH: Erling Haaland's father escorted out of Santiago Bernabeu after allegedly insulting and throwing peanuts at Real Madrid fans

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, was removed from Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid after allegedly insulting fans and throwing peanuts.

Haaland had a forgettable night at the Bernabeu

Father Alf-Inge escorted out of building

Had allegedly insulted fans and thrown peanuts

WHAT HAPPENED? The former City midfielder watched on from the terraces at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night but did not see his son get get on the scoresheet, with Haaland's best chance thwarted by David Alaba's last-ditch challenge. After a frustrating night for the 51-goal forward, Alf-Inge was escorted out of the stadium to the chorus of "Tonto!" ("idiot!"). Spanish journalist Inaki Angulo reports that he had allegedly been insulting the Madrid faithful during the match, and even threw peanuts in their direction.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alf-Inge took to social media to explain the incident on Wednesday morning, writing on Twitter: "Ok. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal. Other than than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1."



THE BIGGER PICTURE: On the night, it was a rare blank for Haaland, as Madrid's Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior lit up the pitch with a dazzling performance and a sumptuous first-half strike. Kevin De Bruyne's second-half equaliser in controversial fashion has left the return leg perfectly set up - where Haaland Senior will no doubt receive a much warmer reception having made 45 appearances for the club at the height of his career.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Should he be selected, the big Norwegian will be out for revenge in a tricky test away at Everton on Sunday, before the tantalising semi-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium in a week's time.