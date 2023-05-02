WATCH: Diogo Jota & Oliver Skipp embrace in Anfield tunnel after high boot controversy in Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham

Diogo Jota faced red card calls after catching Oliver Skipp with a high boot, but the Liverpool and Tottenham stars have been spotted embracing.

Dramatic Premier League clash on Merseyside

Spurs star left bloodied after late challenge

Calls for red card shrugged off by Reds camp

WHAT HAPPENED? An epic Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday ended in a thrilling 4-3 victory for the hosts, with Portugal international Jota having the final say in the 94th minute. He was able to deliver another crushing blow on Spurs courtesy of the stoppage-time that was accrued while Skipp had a nasty head wound seen to. He eventually had to be substituted, while Jota escaped with just a booking for his studs-up challenge, and interim Spurs boss Ryan Mason was less than impressed with big decisions from the match officials afterwards – claiming that Liverpool should have lost their match winner to an early bath.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have posted a behind the scenes look at their dramatic clash with Spurs, with that footage including a clip of Jota and Skipp embracing in the tunnel – with the Reds frontman saying “no intention” and “sorry” before they hugged things out.

WHAT NEXT? Mason said of the incident: "Honestly, it's probably the clearest red card you will see on the football pitch. I need an explanation. It endangered the opponent, Skipp needs stitches and Jota has scored the goal when he shouldn't be on the pitch.” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp responded with: “Ryan has to worry about other stuff. They're such a good football team, Tottenham, they have to play better football. They can't just counter-attack, they have to play better football with that team. Diogo Jota has the foot high but he's not going for the head. I heard Oliver Skipp could've had a red card. Did he speak about that as well? Wanting Diogo Jota off the pitch, worry about other stuff.”