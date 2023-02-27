Cristiano Ronaldo was clearly inspired by events in the ring as Tommy Fury took on Jake Paul, with the Portuguese shadow boxing with son Cristiano Jr.

Portuguese attended fight in Middle East

Took Cristiano Jr along with him

Saw Fury prevail by split decision

WHAT HAPPENED? YouTube star Paul locked horns with the brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, with a star-studded occasion seeing several celebrities take up seats in the audience. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo was among those in attendance – as he now plays his club football in the Middle East for Al-Nassr – and the 38-year-old sought to show his son that he knows a thing or two about jabbing and hooking.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The action in the ring was not as explosive as Paul and Fury had promised in the build-up to their grudge fight, but the eight-round contest was entertaining enough as Fury emerged victorious by split decision – ensuring that the likes of Ronaldo and Mike Tyson went home happy.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo – with hat-tricks recorded in two of his last three appearances – will be back in action on Friday when Al-Nassr play host to Al-Batin.