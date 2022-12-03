WATCH: Brazil's team bus literally shakes as World Cup favourites dance & jump around before Cameroon match

The Brazil team were in high spirits as they had their bus shaking due to their dancing en route to their World Cup match against Cameroon.

Brazil danced as they travelled for Cameroon match

Team bus was shaking on the way to stadium

Selecao already sure of spot in World Cup last 16

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) posted on social media a video of the players dancing and jumping as they travelled to the Lusail Iconic Stadium for their final group stage match against Cameroon.

Chegamos, Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022!



Daqui a pouco entramos em campo pra enfrentar Camarões!



Vaaaaaaamos! pic.twitter.com/XkODgIKSPh — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 2, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brazil have every reason to be excited ahead of the match as they are already sure of a place in the last 16 of the tournament, having beaten Serbia and Switzerland in their opening two matches. A point against Cameroon is enough to ensure they finish as Group G winners.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? If Brazil take top spot in the group they will go on to meet South Korea in the next round. If they finish second, they will meet Portugal in the round of 16.