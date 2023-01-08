WATCH: Vintage Barcelona! Dembele finishes off slick move after mazy run from Pedri to open scoring vs Atletico

- Pedri went on nice run through Atleti defence
- Ball went to Gavi and then to Dembele
- Winger applied neat finish to open scoring
WHAT HAPPENED? Barca midfielder Pedri went on a fine run into the Atletico box before moving the ball on to team-mate Gavi, who then slotted it into the path of Dembele for a fine finish into the bottom corner.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a classy move from Barca and a well-taken shot by Dembele, who has taken his tally of goals in the Spanish top flight to five from 16 appearances in 2022-23.
WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? After the match in Madrid, Xavi's team will turn their attention to their Supercopa de Espana clash against Real Betis on Thursday.