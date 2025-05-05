How to watch today's Aston Villa U18 vs Man City U18 FA Youth Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about where to watch the 2025 FA Youth Cup final between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Fans of English football will have a glimpse at the game's future stars on Monday when Aston Villa Under-18s lock horns with Manchester City Under-18s in the 2025 FA Youth Cup final.

The Young Lions are seeking their fifth FA Youth Cup title as they attempt to emulate the class of 2021, which featured players such as Aaron Ramsey, Carney Chukwuemeka and Louie Barry. The Young Cityzens, on the other hand, are the defending champions and are also seeking to secure their fifth FA Youth Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 FA Youth Cup final.

How to watch FA Youth Cup final online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+ is streaming the FA Youth Cup final live in the United States, while fans in the United Kingdom can tune in via The FA Player by creating an account. The game is also being broadcast live on the official FA Cup YouTube channel.

Aston Villa U18 vs Man City U18 FA Youth Cup final kick-off time

Date: May 5, 2025 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

The 2024-25 FA Youth Cup final will be played on Monday, May 5, 2025, at Villa Park.

Action is due to kick off at 3pm BST in the UK or 10am ET if you are in the U.S.

Aston Villa U18 vs Man City U18 starting lineups

The confirmed starting XIs will appear here once confirmed.

Aston Villa U18: TBA

Man City U18: TBA

Among the players to watch are Matthew Warhurst, who has been a key performer for Man City, while Finley Gorman and Reigan Heskey, son of former England international Emile Heskey, have also impressed. Villa's standout players include England youth internationals Mason Cotcher and Jamaldeen Jimoh Alobah.

FA Youth Cup final: How each team got there

Round Aston Villa U18 Manchester City U18 Third Round Aston Villa 6-0 Accrington Stanley Manchester City 1-0 Crystal Palace Fourth Round Newcastle United 0-4 Aston Villa Manchester City 5-1 Millwall Fifth Round Aston Villa 3-2 Bristol City Leeds United 1-6 Manchester City Quarter-final Aston Villa 3-0 Plymouth Argyle West Brom 0-6 Manchester City Semi-final Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United (3-2P) Watford 0-1 Manchester City

Villa overcame Accrington Stanley, Newcastle United, Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Manchester United en route to the final. City, meanwhile, defeated Crystal Palace, Millwall, Leeds United, West Brom and Watford.

Both sides scored plenty of goals, with Villa registering an average of 3.4 goals per game, while City average 3.8 goals per game. Such prolific performances suggest that we should expect a high-scoring game, but the two semi-final games were much tighter.