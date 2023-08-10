WATCH: 'It's much better than talking to you!' - Ex-Ireland and Aston Villa manager Martin O'Neill's hilarious Carabao Cup draw gaffe

Former Aston Villa boss Martin O’Neill was involved in a hilarious gaffe or two during the second round draw of the Carabao Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? O'Neill was tasked with doing the second round Carabao Cup draw on Wednesday night. The former Celtic manager didn't look particularly comfortable in the role, nearly dropping some of the balls, moving them close to his face and seemingly talking into them, rather then using the microphone. Draw host Mark Chapman poked fun at how the somewhat flustered Northern Irishman conducted himself during the draw, leading to a humorous back and forth between the two.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A total of 48 clubs play in the second round of the competition, including the 36 winners from round one, plus the 12 Premier League teams who are not in European competition. Those ties commence from the week of August 28. Incidentally, O'Neill's antics evoked memories of the time singer Rod Stewart drunkenly took part in the fifth round draw of the Scottish Cup in 2017.

