WATCH: Andy Robertson grabs record-breaking assist as Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool ahead vs Aston Villa

Andy Robertson claimed the all-time Premier League assists record for a defender as Liverpool took a 1-0 lead over Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Liverpool open scoring vs Villa

Robertson squares for Salah goal

Breaks assist record with pass

WHAT HAPPENED? When Trent Alexander-Arnold played a sublime pass with the outside of his boot, the start of a special Liverpool attack had been built. He laid it into Robertson, whose square ball along the box for Salah to fire beyond Robin Olsen meant he overtook Leighton Baines as the defender with the most Premier League assists (54).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp's full-backs have been key to his side's success in recent years with both Alexander-Arnold and Robertson playing high up and contributing to attacks with their skills. Robertson's ascent from relegated full-back to Champions League and Premier League winner has now become even more impressive as he clinches the crown off Everton legend Baines.

WHAT NEXT? The early goal was key for Liverpool as they visited a Villa outfit under new management and in desperate need of three points themselves. It serves as the perfect platform to kick on and clinch a victory that puts them within five points of the top four.