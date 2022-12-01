WATCH: 3 am scenes! Australia fans go wild as Socceroos book World Cup last-16 place

Australian fans were engaged in wild celebrations in the early hours of the morning after the Socceroos sealed a World Cup knockout berth.

Australia beat Denmark 1-0

Reached last 16 for first time in 16 years

Fans flocked to the streets in Melbourne

WHAT HAPPENED? Graham Arnold's men sealed a famous 1-0 win over Denmark on Wednesday, propelling them to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. Australia finished second in Group D, courtesy of a winner from Matthew Leckie in the second half. The match ended in the early hours of the morning in Melbourne but fans flocked to the street to celebrate the win with flares and drums.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Australia have qualified for the knockouts for the first time since 2006. They will look to better that record this time around but face a tough hurdle.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUSTRALIA? The Socceroos will face Argentina next on Saturday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals.