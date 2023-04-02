‘They wanted it more’ – Concerning Man Utd admission from Luke Shaw as Newcastle show greater passion in top-four race

Luke Shaw made concerning admissions about the mentality in Manchester United’s camp after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at top-four rivals Newcastle.

Red Devils down to fourth in the table

Disappointing display at St James' Park

Collective standards being allowed to dip

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were well off the pace in a crunch clash at St James’ Park, with passion in the stands spilling onto the pitch as Joe Willock and Callum Wilson secured a thoroughly-deserved win for the hosts on Tyneside. Manchester United have now slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, on the back of a sixth away defeat of the campaign, and Shaw admits that Erik ten Hag’s side are allowing collective standards to slip far too often in a season that could still deliver three pieces of silverware and Champions League qualification.

WHAT THEY SAID: Shaw told Sky Sports when asked to sum up United’s performance at Newcastle: “Not good enough. Newcastle are a very good side but I don’t think they won the game on quality, they won it on passion, hunger, desire, attitude. They clearly had that higher motivation. That can’t be possible. It’s not acceptable. They wanted it more, and at Manchester United that can’t be possible.

“It’s unacceptable, we can all admit that. In big games, you need that motivation. If we don’t have that, we are going to suffer. We didn’t create too much. You could say it has been coming. Before the international break we had dropped levels and it was clear to see today those levels are not there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw went on to admit that animated talks have already taken place in the United dressing room, with it up to senior figures in the squad to make it clear that performances have to improve. The England international left-back added: “The players had a chat in the changing room after with no staff around because ultimately it’s down to us as players on that pitch. It was nowhere near good enough and we had to speak in front of each other and own up to it.”

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Brentford, before then welcoming struggling Everton to Old Trafford next weekend.