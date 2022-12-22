Does Wan-Bissaka have a future at Man Utd? Ten Hag addresses transfer talk around £50m right-back

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has taken in just two appearances for Manchester United this season, but Erik ten Hag insists the defender has a future at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old full-back, with just four minutes of Premier League football to his name in the 2022-23 campaign, made his first start in any competition since April when being included from the off in a Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Burnley. Wan-Bissaka put in a decent display during a 2-0 victory over the Clarets and, despite seeing a possible return to Crystal Palace speculated on, Ten Hag insists there are no plans at Old Trafford to consider parting with a useful rotation option.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters when asked if Wan-Bissaka, who has slipped behind Diogo Dalot in United’s pecking order, remains part of his long-term thinking: “Aaron Wan-Bissaka, it is clear he has a future (here). He’s had some good years with United, but from the start of this season he had a lot of illnesses and injuries, and so was running behind. His fitness levels are getting better, his performance levels are getting better. When you get an assist, especially the way he got that assist with his movement and the right moment, the timing and then great pass of course from Bruno (Fernandes). But this is great and so I’m happy with his performance. He did good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United invested £50 million ($60m) worth of faith in Wan-Bissaka when prising him away from Palace in the summer of 2019, but have seen the former England U21 international struggle to produce his best across three-and-a-half years in Manchester.

WHAT NEXT? There have been suggestions that United will look to further reinforce their options at right-back in upcoming transfer windows, with links to Netherlands international Denzel Dumfries surfacing once more, but Wan-Bissaka remains in contention for game time at present and will hope to figure more prominently over the remainder of the season.