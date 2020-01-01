Champions League win would put Man City 2019-20 season 'on par' with recent campaigns, claims Walker

The defender believes that his side's Premier League triumphs have perhaps flown under the radar - but he is still hopeful of earning a new honour

would only feel like they have matched the efforts of their last couple of seasons under Pep Guardiola if they win the , Kyle Walker has claimed.

The former Premier League title holders were dethroned last month by to bring a two-year reign as champions of to a close.

However, the club could yet still seal a prospective treble to end their season on a high following their earlier success, with City still firmly in contention at home and abroad in the and the Champions League respectively, currently holding a 2-1 first-leg advantage over heading into next month's round-of-16 tie.

More teams

It is just the latter honour that eludes Guardiola's side, with the Spaniard - a two-time winner during his time in charge of - having failed to repeat the feat so far in Manchester.

Walker admits that he feels the club's domestic dominance over the past two campaigns has gone somewhat under the radar with the absence of the top continental honour - but that the European crown would certainly prove the equal of their last few honour-laden terms if they could achieve it.

"I think it would come on par," the defender told Sky Sports News. "I think last year gets really overlooked in terms of what we've achieved.

"Our first season we got 100 points, and that was: 'Oh my gosh', but to kind of conquer England last year, take everything, we thought that was a massive achievement for the team and where we've come from. To win it back-to-back, something a team hadn't done for many years.

"I think if we win the Champions League it would be right among that, because it's something I feel this club needs to step up again into the right direction.

"We've proved we can be Premier League winners, but one thing missing is the Champions League, and that's one thing us as players want, and definitely what the manager wants again.

"It's strange because when I first signed here and someone would have asked me what do you want - the Premier League or Champions League?

Article continues below

"For me it was the Premier League. Obviously it's all I've grown up watching. But now I've got that, and have two of them, which I'm fortunate to have, I do really want this.

"I do think for some of the players in there, it's to kind of finish their career - the likes of David Silva, Fernandinho - and not have picked up a Champions League, for the types of players they are, I think that's the least we can do and we owe it to them.

"We owe it to this club, which has supported each and every player to achieve what they wanted to achieve. For the club I think it's what they need as well."