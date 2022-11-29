Wales vs England: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

England have the upper hand over Wales as the two British nations meet in their final Group B game at the 2022 World Cup at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.

After beating Iran 6-2 in their tournament opener the Three Lions were held to a goalless draw by the USA, but a draw should be enough to secure passage to the last 16. However, three points would ensure progress as group winners.

Gareth Bale converted a penalty to rescue the Dragons after going down against USA, but the 1-1 draw was followed by a uninspiring 2-0 loss to Iran. As such, even if Wales manage to beat England, Rob Page's men will be relying on the result of the game between Iran and USA played concurrently.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Wales vs England date & kick-off time

Game: Wales vs England Date: November 29, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 30) Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Wales vs England on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Universo (Spanish).

BBC One and S4C are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Universo fuboTV UK BBC One, S4C BBC iPlayer/website, S4C Online India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Wales squad & team news

Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is suspended following a red card against Iran, so Danny Ward will step in. Big names such as Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will be in the XI, while Joe Allen may once again start on the bench.

Page may look to pick between Daniel James and Brennan Johnson, with Kieffer Moore more certain to play his role up front.

Wales possible XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Moore, Bale

Position Players Goalkeepers Ward, A. Davies Defenders B. Davies, Cabango, Lockyer, Rodon, Mepham, Ampadu, Gunter, N. Williams, Roberts Midfielders Thomas, Allen, Smith, Levitt, Wilson, Morrell, J. Williams, Ramsey Forwards Colwill, Bale, Moore, Harris, Johnson, James

England squad and team news

England boss Gareth Southgate has been criticised for not bringing on Phil Foden for Mason Mount against USA, but that could change on Tuesday, with Bukayo Saka to make way. Jordan Henderson is expected to replace Jude Bellingham, who will be rested.

Meanwhile, given a fully fit squad as James Maddison has also made it to training after a knee injury, Southgate suggested Harry Kane may start amid calls to rest the Tottenham forward.

Kyle Walker is tipped to start ahead of Kieran Trippier on the right side of defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold still waiting for his first minutes in Qatar.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane