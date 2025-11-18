Wales vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

As the Road to the FIFA World Cup continues, Wales is set to clash with North Macedonia in a highly anticipated European Qualifier, a match that could significantly shape their destiny in the competition.

Both nations vie for vital points in their quest for World Cup qualification in this game. For Wales, every match is an opportunity to showcase their burgeoning talent and prove their mettle on the global stage, continuing the momentum. North Macedonia, known for its resilient spirit and ability to cause upsets, will be looking to disrupt Welsh ambitions and make a statement.

From ticket availability to finding the most affordable options, GOAL has got you covered. Check out all the information on securing tickets to Wales vs North Macedonia below.

When is Wales vs North Macedonia?

The pivotal European Qualifier between Wales and North Macedonia is scheduled for:

Date & Time Name Location Tickets Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 19:45 GMT Wales vs North Macedonia Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, United Kingdom Tickets from £110

Where to buy Wales vs North Macedonia tickets?

If you're looking for official tickets, the Welsh Football Association website (faw.cymru) will have initial allocations, although tickets for this game are now sold out.

Missed out on tickets and looking to get a spot at the game? You can also search for tickets through the secondary market like on LiveFootballTickets. This gives fans last-minute opportunities to watch the game, with current tickets from £110. Make sure to double-check the terms and conditions of these secondary websites before you purchase.

For those looking for a more premium matchday experience, hospitality packages are often available directly from the venue or through authorised sports travel agencies. These packages usually include prime seating, access to exclusive lounges, dining options, and other amenities. While more expensive, they offer a guaranteed and luxurious way to enjoy the match. Information on hospitality can typically be found on the Cardiff City Stadium website or through official FAW hospitality partners.

How much are Wales vs North Macedonia tickets?

For the Wales vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifier, tickets are available from as low as £110, across LiveFootballTickets.

It's important to note that ticket prices on secondary marketplaces com are dynamic. They are set by individual sellers based on demand and can fluctuate.

While tickets have started from £110, it's possible for prices to be higher, especially for premium seating or last-minute purchases.

When considering your purchase, remember that the cheapest tickets often sell out first. Always compare prices across available sections and ensure you understand the seating arrangements, especially if you are attending with a group.

What to expect from Wales vs North Macedonia?

Cardiff City Stadium is renowned for its vibrant and intimidating atmosphere when the Dragons play. Expect a sea of red, passionate chanting, and a collective energy that can truly lift the Welsh squad. The "Red Wall" of Wales supporters creates an electrifying environment, making every tackle, pass, and shot a moment of collective experience.

For North Macedonia, their travelling supporters will bring their own fervent energy, adding to the European flavour of the encounter. The clash of these two fan bases will create a memorable backdrop to the on-field battle.