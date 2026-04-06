Youssef Hajji, assistant coach of the Moroccan national team, was in attendance at the match between the Royal Army and Al-Kawkab Marrakesh on Sunday evening.

The match between the Royal Army and KAC Marrakech ended in a goalless draw, as part of the 15th round of the Moroccan Professional League.

The Le360 sports website reported that Hajji was in the stands to watch certain players, notably Rabie Harimati and Reda Tagnaouti, the Royal Army duo.

Youssef Hajji observed the performances of several players and took notes, which he will present to Mohamed Wahbi, the Moroccan national team coach.

The Moroccan national team is preparing for the 2026 World Cup finals, having been drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti.

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