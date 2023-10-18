Vitor Roque reveals which Barcelona players he's most looking forward to playing with ahead of January move from Athletico Paranaense

Future Barcelona star Vitor Roque revealed the players he is most excited to play alongside when he joins the Catalan giants in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning La Liga champions won a compelling transfer battle against some of the top European clubs to land talented Brazilian forward Roque from Athletico PR earlier in January. The 18-year-old is still plying his trade with the Brazilian outfit and will move to Spain in the new year.

The promising talent recently revealed the names of the Barcelona players, he is most looking forward to playing with when he finally completes his dream move.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Roque said: "Yes, Lewandowski, Raphinha, now Lamine. It's going to be very special to play with all of them."

Asked why he joined Barcelona, the forward added: "It was always my dream since I was little, and also that of my family. Since I was little, I have always watched Barcelona games. They had Ronaldo, Romario, Neymar, also Brazilians, and now there is Raphinha. It was always my dream to go to Barcelona."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster sustained an ankle injury in September and was initially expected to be ruled out of action for a considerable amount of time. But, much to the relief of Xavi's side, the player is now expected to be fit by November and will complete his transfer to the Catalan club as scheduled.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona are back in action on Sunday when they take on Athletic Club in La Liga.