Vinicius Jr posts emotional farewell message to Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema & reveals the one moment he'll never forget

Vinicius Jr has posted an emotional farewell to Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, whose departure has been announced.

Benzema to leave Madrid

Vinicius posts touching goodbye

Camavinga also hails striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Real have confirmed that Benzema will be leaving the club this summer amid a huge offer from Saudi Arabia. While it remains to be seen if he will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, players such as Vinicius and Eduardo Camavinga have posted touching tributes, with Vinicius insisting he will "never forget" that Benzema was the first player to welcome him to the Bernabeu after he joined the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: The translation of Vinicius' tweet reads: "Benzvini, Vinzema... Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Gonçalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget it.

"I grew up with you. We won in Spain, Europe and the world together. And I was able to applaud his Ballon d'Or with great pride. We finished this 'duo of darkness' in real life today, but I will always have our videos as inspiration and memories of an unforgettable time. Karim, we will miss you very much. Thanks for everything, legend!"

Camavinga also posted a message, reading: "The people will not forget, it was an honour. Legend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema has been with Real Madrid since 2009 and has won just about everything; he has lifted La Liga four times, the Champions League on five occasions, and has won the Club World Cup five times. He was crowned the world's best player in 2022, when he won the Ballon d'Or.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? He is likely to move to Saudi Arabia, with reports suggesting he is set to earn a staggering €400m (£346m/$439m) over two years at Al-Ittihad.