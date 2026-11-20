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Jamal Musiala is set to return to the Bayern Munich squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln after two months on the sidelines. Amid intense scrutiny from club chiefs over his fitness and lucrative contract, head coach Vincent Kompany has fiercely praised the playmaker's resilience.

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Musiala ready for long-awaited squad return

Jamal Musiala is poised to return to the Bayern Munich matchday squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash against 1. FC Koln following nearly two months out of action. Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed on Thursday that the Germany international has recovered from a thigh muscle fibre tear sustained during international warm-ups in late September.

"The way Jamal fights and what he's showing right now - I hope you'll all get to see more of it over the coming months and that he can demonstrate it on the pitch," Kompany said. "He's showing an incredible mentality and a real hunger. He'll probably be in the squad tomorrow."

Standing firm amid boardroom scrutiny

Musiala's return arrives during a turbulent period off the pitch, with honorary president Uli Hoeness recently questioning whether the 23-year-old can justify his reported €25 million annual salary following repeated health setbacks. Having also suffered neurological absence seizures during pre-season in August, Musiala has managed just four appearances so far in the 2026-27 campaign.

Kompany, however, backed his star to emerge stronger from the ordeal, pointing to Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane as proof of what players can achieve in Munich. "When players like him go through a difficult spell, they can draw strength from it - both mentally and physically," Kompany stated. "When I arrived, he was a 'golden child'. Seeing how he's handling the whole situation now is something special. I hope that in six months' time, it'll be a completely different story."

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Positive updates on Luis Diaz and Alphonso Davies

Alongside Musiala's impending comeback, Kompany delivered encouraging fitness bulletins regarding wingers Luis Diaz and full-back Alphonso Davies. While Friday's visit from Koln comes slightly too soon for Diaz, the Colombian international is nearing full availability.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 14:30 KOE

"Lucho is doing very well. He's had a good week. Tomorrow's still a bit too soon for him, but we'll be able to get him back in action within the next seven days," Kompany revealed, before adding a brief reassurance on Davies: "Phonzy will be fine; I can't say any more than that at the moment."

Reinforcements arrive for crucial winter run

Getting key stars back on the grass provides a timely boost for Kompany, who has also just returned from his own four-week medical absence. With Bayern sitting atop the Bundesliga as the only unbeaten team across Europe's top five leagues, Musiala's creativity will prove vital across eight fixtures before the winter break.