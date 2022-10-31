Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Viktoria Plzen against Barcelona on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Barcelona are out of the Champions League but will be looking to at least finish on a positive note when they take on Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

Xavi's men are destined to finish third in Group C after Inter defeated Plzen last time out. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana sit two points adrift of leaders Real Madrid in La Liga.

Leading the domestic circuit where they are still unbeaten, Plzen are also eliminated from the Europe's premier club competition but will play for some pride, especially after suffering a 5-1 defeat at Camp Nou.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona date & kick-off time

Game: Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona Date: November 1, 2022 Kick-off: 4pm ET / 8pm BST / 1:30am IST (Nov 2) Venue: Doosan Arena, Plzen

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 6 is showing the game between Viktoria Plzen and Barcelona in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights, with streaming services on SonyLIV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport website/app India Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD SonyLIV

Viktoria Plzen team news and squad

Forward Petr Pejsa is out injured, with midfielder Jhon Mosquera suspended after the yellow card he picked in the Inter defeat last week.

As such, Fortune Bassey will be backed to find the net for the first time since the two goals he scored in the qualification rounds, with Libor Holik likely to slot in for Mosquera in a wing-back role.

Viktoria Plzen possible XI: Stanek; Hejda, Pernica, Tijani; Havel, Kalvach, Bucha, Holik; Jirka, Bassey, Vlkanova

Position Players Goalkeepers Stanek, Jedlicka, Tvrdon Defenders Hejda, Jemelka, Pernica, Kasa, Tijani, Holik, Havel, Reznik Midfielders Kalvach, Bucha, N'Diaye, Cadu, Kopic, Pilar, Vlkanova, Cermak, Alvir, Sykora, Jirka Forwards Bassey, Chory, Kliment, Dedic

Barcelona team news and squad

The Barcelona squad has been stripped of a major chunk of their first-team players as Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto, Memphis Depay and Andreas Christensen sit out due to injuries, while Robert Lewandowski has also been left out of the trip.

Joining the aforementioned are Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde, who picked a groin injury and muscle problem respectively in the Valencia win on Saturday.

Xavi has instead picked youngsters such as Arnau Tenas, Alex Valle, Marc Casado, Ilias Akhomach, Alvaro Sanz and Pablo Torre for the outing.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Bellerin, Pique, Alonso, Balde; Gavi, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Torres, Ansu Fati