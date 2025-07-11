Another Viktor Gyokeres U-turn! Striker reopens door to Man Utd transfer after Arsenal talks stall with Sporting CP star still missing from pre-season camp

Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly performed another U-turn on his future plans, with a transfer door being reopened for Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Sweden international was said to have shunned interest from the Red Devils on three occasions, with there no desire on his part to reunite with former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Gyokeres has been holding out for a switch to Arsenal, with discussions taking place there. No deal has been done, though, with the Gunners seemingly reluctant to meet Sporting’s £69 million ($93m) asking price.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

Bridges have been burned in Portugal, as pre-season training is missed, with Gyokeres eager to get out somewhere and over to the Premier League. With that in mind, Correio da Manha reports that the 27-year-old may invite United back to the negotiating table.

TELL ME MORE

He is said to be giving the Red Devils a “second look”, with Amorim still in the market for a proven No.9 as questions continue to be asked of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in Manchester.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GYOKERES?

Arsenal are not out of the equation yet, though, while Atletico Madrid and Juventus have been credited with interest in Gyokeres. They could all offer the European football that United will be without in 2025-26.