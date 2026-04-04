Video: Yamal vents his anger and snubs Flick

The cameras captured a surprising scene following Saturday’s thrilling match between Barcelona and hosts Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium, as part of La Liga’s 30th round.

Despite the Catalan side’s 2-1 away victory, which brings them closer to clinching the La Liga title, Barça star Lamine Yamal appeared angry after the match.

Read also



VAR saves Barcelona from Atlético Madrid’s fate

Former England star: Salah is broken and has lost confidence

Before the USA and Iran... historic battles hosted by World Cup stadiums

The cameras captured Yamal as he left the pitch, passing his German manager, Hansi Flick, who tried to speak to him, but the Spanish star gestured angrily at him, refusing to speak to his manager.

Yamal continued on his way to the dressing room, whilst chatting with a member of the Barcelona coaching staff.

Barça ended the match with a 2-1 victory to consolidate their lead at the top of the La Liga table, on 76 points, seven points clear of their rivals Real Madrid, who lost earlier in the day to hosts Real Mallorca (2-1).



