VIDEO: The most ridiculous red card ever?

Anderson Santamaria was sent off during Melgar's 2-1 loss to Sport Rosario but made no contact with his opponent

Is this the single most ridiculous red card ever?!

As Melgar faced Sport Rosario this weekend, Anderson Santamaria was sent off, with his side eventually losing 2-1.

Maradona: Messi invitation got lost

Article continues below

However, while it may have initially looked like a stamp, replays showed that the midfielder was nowhere near his opponent, and the latter exaggerated the contact.

The referee was taken in hook, line and sinker, and had no hesitation in brandishing the red.

Watch the video above and make your own mind up... Would you have sent Santamaria off?