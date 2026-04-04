Video: Stunning Moroccan performance saves PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven beat Utrecht 4–3 on Saturday evening in Matchday 29 of the Dutch Eredivisie.

PSV’s tally rose to 71 points at the top of the Dutch league, whilst Utrecht remained on 41 points in ninth place.

The match saw a brilliant performance from the Moroccan duo Ismail Saibari and Souhayeb Darwish for PSV.

Ismail Saibari scored two goals, in the 21st and 48th minutes, and also set up the third goal, scored by Jos Teel.

With the score tied at 3-3, Souhib Darwish scored the winning goal for PSV in the 90th minute plus four seconds.

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