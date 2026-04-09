Video: Saudi Arabia's leading goalscorer goes head-to-head with Al-Nassr

The leading Saudi goalscorer in the current 2025–2026 Roshen League season is ready to face Al-Nassr, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown.

Al-Nassr will host Al-Ittifaq next Wednesday at Al-Awal Park Stadium in a game brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

Al-Ittifaq star Khalid Al-Ghanam addressed the clash after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Al-Riyadh in matchday 28.

Speaking to Channel 8 after the 3–2 loss to Al-Riyadh, Al-Ghanam said, “We lost our focus in the second half and made several mistakes, but we will work to rectify them in upcoming matches to make up for it.”

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Looking ahead to the clash with Al-Nassr, he added: “We will prepare well and our aim is to secure the three points.”

Al-Ghanam, who remains the Saudi league’s leading scorer, took his tally to ten goals with Al-Ittifaq’s second against Al-Riyadh.

The former Al-Hilal man now has ten goals in the current Roshen League campaign, two clear of Al-Zaeem captain Salem Al-Dossari in second.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points—two clear of runners-up Al-Hilal, four ahead of third-placed Al-Ahli, and 18 in front of seventh-placed Al-Ittifaq, though the champions have played one game fewer.