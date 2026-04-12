Wydad Casablanca suffered a 1–0 defeat to rivals Maghreb Fez on Sunday evening in Matchday 15 of the Moroccan Professional League.

The deadlock persisted until the 80th minute, when Idris El Jebali struck a spectacular rabona finish to put the hosts ahead.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser but could not breach the Fez defence, and the game finished in a 1–0 win for Maghreb Fez.

The result lifted Maghreb Fez to the provisional summit with 31 points, while Wydad stayed on 30, in fourth.

French coach Patrice Carteron is still searching for his first win with the club.

In three outings so far, Carteron has overseen losses to Fath Rabat and Maghreb Fez, plus a draw with Difaâ Hassani Jdidi.

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