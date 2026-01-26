VIDEO: KSI talks YouTube fame with the Sidemen, Arsenal's Premier League title chances, boxing Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, and more in latest Beast Mode On podcast with Adebayo Akinfenwa
In the latest episode of the Beast Mode On podcast, Adebayo Akinfenwa sits down with YouTube star KSI to discuss his incredible career so far, from success with the Sidemen to becoming a boxer and musician. The lifelong Arsenal fan also talks about his love for the Gunners as they attempt to finally end their Premier League title drought, and reveals what he really thinks about struggling striker Viktor Gyokeres.
In an unfiltered look at his life, KSI opens up on getting recognised at a young age, dealing with early pressure as his platform exploded and the reality of building and leading one of YouTube's biggest collectives. He also discusses his huge boxing bouts with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, moving into music with the likes of Trippie Redd and much more.
