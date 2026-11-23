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Gary Neville reached his breaking point on live television as he watched his former club Manchester United crumble during a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The legendary full-back left fellow pundits stunned after resorting to physical outbursts to express his sheer disbelief at the defensive display.

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Red card and defensive collapse spark studio outburst

Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at Manchester United suffered a miserable blow as Liverpool ran riot at Anfield. The visitors' plans unravelled inside 10 minutes when Leny Yoro was sent off for hauling down Alexander Isak after Matthijs de Ligt lost his positioning.

A starting backline featuring Yoro, De Ligt, and Lisandro Martinez struggled against relentless attacks. Even introducing Harry Maguire failed to halt the onslaught as Liverpool exposed a defence weakened by another summer of neglect.

Watching from the Sky Sports studio, Neville reached boiling point during the post-match debrief. His bizarre rant left Jamie Carragher laughing and drew amusement from the broadcast panel.

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Dissecting the collapse on Sky Sports, the former United captain took aim at the defenders' poor body language. He claimed the backline never looks alert during matches.

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"I never see any of them on their toes, alert, looking like they’ve got something fixed in here (points to his head)," Neville said. "I never see any of them look like that. They look like that…"

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Neville stared blankly for several seconds. He then slapped his own face twice while saying "wake up" each time, before finishing: "You play for Man Utd!"

Defensive crisis leaves Pochettino in relegation trouble

The loss leaves United in the relegation zone with just one win from 11 Premier League matches. They have also conceded more goals than any side across Europe's top five leagues.

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Neville was especially critical of Pochettino's decision to start De Ligt following a year-long injury layoff. However, the pundit acknowledged how tough it is to return after a year on the sidelines.

"I have a lot of sympathy for him," Neville added. "It’s like playing football after having six pints. It’s a strange feeling. I have a lot of sympathy for him, it’s alarming to watch."

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Urgent defensive rebuild awaits Pochettino

Pochettino faces an immediate battle to lift United out of the drop zone and build on a solitary league win from 11 outings. Fixing the leakiest defence in Europe's top five divisions will be his top priority. Carefully managing De Ligt's fitness after a year out will be crucial. Without rapid improvements at the back, United risk sinking deeper into a relegation fight.