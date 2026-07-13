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Beast Mode On Podcast

VIDEO: David James certain England can win World Cup as he reflects on his own Three Lions career, life at Liverpool, being an Alisson fanboy & more in the Beast Mode On Podcast

Exclusive
D. James
Liverpool
England
Aston Villa
Premier League
Portsmouth
Manchester City
West Ham United

From his early life and rise through the game to becoming Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper, representing England on the international stage, and lifting the FA Cup with Portsmouth, David James reflects on the highs, the challenges and everything he learned along the way in the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast.

Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️

The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch and to listen to now.

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