VIDEO: 'He's a baller' - Trinity Rodman's tennis ace boyfriend Ben Shelton shows off keepy-uppy skills as USWNT star watches big-hitting American in Mallorca

Ben Shelton, the tennis ace boyfriend of USWNT star Trinity Rodman, has been showing that he is "a baller" with impressive keepy-uppy skills.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Rodman, who is the daughter of NBA legend Dennis, has linked up with a prominent American performer from a different sport. Their romance, which had been speculated on for a while, was confirmed in March.

WATCH THE CLIP

DID YOU KNOW?

Rodman has now joined her big-hitting tennis star partner at an ATP Tour event in Mallorca. Shelton chose to grace that tournament in a bid to get some grass court minutes under his belt ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

TELL ME MORE

Rodman was happy to provide support for her beau, while also making the most of an opportunity to soak up some Mediterranean sunshine. She looked suitably impressed when watching Shelton showcase his soccer ability with some two-footed ball juggling.

WHAT NEXT FOR RODMAN?

Olympic gold medalist Rodman has been nursing a long-standing back injury of late, which she says will have to be managed for the remainder of her career. The 23-year-old may be among those in attendance when Shelton opens his quest for a first Grand Slam title in SW19.