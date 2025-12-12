VIDEO: Arne Slot LAUGHS as reporter asks if Mohamed Salah needs to do more defensively - and apologise - to earn back Liverpool place

Arne Slot gave little away in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Brighton in the Premier League, repelling multiple questions related to Mohamed Salah's situation at the club. The Reds boss confirmed he would be holding showdown talks with the Egyptian on December 12, and couldn't help but laugh when a reporter repeatedly asked what the forward needs to do to be reintegrated into the squad.